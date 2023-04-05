Investors finally get a glimpse of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) volume hitting the figure of 0.53 million.

On April 04, 2023, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) opened at $21.06, lower -2.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.065 and dropped to $19.82 before settling in for the closing price of $20.77. Price fluctuations for ARLP have ranged from $14.54 to $27.63 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 6.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 221.80% at the time writing. With a float of $89.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3371 workers is very important to gauge.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 889,523. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE of this company bought 48,741 shares at a rate of $18.25, taking the stock ownership to the 18,631,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE bought 100,000 for $18.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,860,000. This insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in total.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.83% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

The latest stats from [Alliance Resource Partners L.P., ARLP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 0.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) raw stochastic average was set at 41.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.62. The third major resistance level sits at $22.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.13. The third support level lies at $18.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Key Stats

There are currently 127,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,407 M according to its annual income of 577,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 700,730 K and its income totaled 214,450 K.