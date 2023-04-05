Investors finally get a glimpse of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) volume hitting the figure of 0.54 million.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $2.52, up 2.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. Over the past 52 weeks, TAST has traded in a range of $1.28-$2.69.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 9.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.80%. With a float of $33.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.80 million.

In an organization with 24300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.68, operating margin of -1.42, and the pretax margin is -4.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 20,265. In this transaction VP of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 88,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 17,000 for $1.46, making the entire transaction worth $24,794. This insider now owns 138,275 shares in total.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -4.37 while generating a return on equity of -41.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (TAST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.32 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (TAST) raw stochastic average was set at 96.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.92. However, in the short run, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.61. Second resistance stands at $2.65. The third major resistance level sits at $2.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 142.92 million has total of 56,315K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,730 M in contrast with the sum of -75,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 445,060 K and last quarter income was -19,130 K.