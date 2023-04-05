Investors finally get a glimpse of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) volume hitting the figure of 0.64 million.

On April 04, 2023, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) opened at $123.06, lower -5.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.06 and dropped to $113.33 before settling in for the closing price of $122.23. Price fluctuations for GTLS have ranged from $101.44 to $242.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 13.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.80% at the time writing. With a float of $35.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5178 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.64, operating margin of +9.09, and the pretax margin is +6.13.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 35,784. In this transaction VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $119.28, taking the stock ownership to the 300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $105.01, making the entire transaction worth $525,038. This insider now owns 6,067 shares in total.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 722.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.20.

During the past 100 days, Chart Industries Inc.’s (GTLS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $120.90 in the near term. At $126.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $130.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.39. The third support level lies at $101.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Key Stats

There are currently 42,721K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,612 M according to its annual income of 24,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 441,400 K and its income totaled -40,400 K.