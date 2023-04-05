Investors finally get a glimpse of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) volume hitting the figure of 1.05 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.98, plunging -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.98 and dropped to $9.75 before settling in for the closing price of $9.91. Within the past 52 weeks, DVAX’s price has moved between $7.26 and $17.48.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 366.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 258.10%. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

In an organization with 351 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 232,146. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 22,371 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,400,000. This insider now owns 3,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.77. However, in the short run, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.97. Second resistance stands at $10.09. The third major resistance level sits at $10.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.63. The third support level lies at $9.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.24 billion based on 127,687K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 722,680 K and income totals 293,160 K. The company made 184,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 67,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.