Investors must take note of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) performance last week, which was 1.78%.

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) stock priced at $11.61, down -0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.68 and dropped to $11.36 before settling in for the closing price of $11.52. DNB’s price has ranged from $10.54 to $17.83 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 96.80%. With a float of $339.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6355 workers is very important to gauge.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 1,248,839. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 116,250 shares at a rate of $10.74, taking the stock ownership to the 475,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 181,630 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,361,190. This insider now owns 602,592 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.49% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

The latest stats from [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.48 million was superior to 2.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 17.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.80. The third major resistance level sits at $11.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.16. The third support level lies at $10.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.83 billion, the company has a total of 435,557K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,225 M while annual income is -2,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 595,000 K while its latest quarter income was 22,800 K.