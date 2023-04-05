Search
Sana Meer
Investors must take note of Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) performance last week, which was 1.44%.

Analyst Insights

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $13.71, down -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.82 and dropped to $13.30 before settling in for the closing price of $13.61. Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has traded in a range of $12.27-$20.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 17.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.70%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54 workers is very important to gauge.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 279.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

The latest stats from [Easterly Government Properties Inc., DEA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.19 million was superior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.02. The third major resistance level sits at $14.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.98. The third support level lies at $12.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.20 billion has total of 90,824K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 293,610 K in contrast with the sum of 31,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 73,510 K and last quarter income was 16,290 K.

