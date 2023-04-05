Investors must take note of Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) performance last week, which was 2.94%.

On April 04, 2023, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) opened at $12.30, lower -0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.35 and dropped to $12.18 before settling in for the closing price of $12.29. Price fluctuations for EFC have ranged from $10.72 to $17.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 24.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -155.30% at the time writing. With a float of $56.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of +39.19, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -23.11 while generating a return on equity of -5.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to -27.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 38.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.35 in the near term. At $12.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.10. The third support level lies at $12.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

There are currently 68,246K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 826.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 282,220 K according to its annual income of -71,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 89,830 K and its income totaled 25,600 K.