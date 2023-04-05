Investors must take note of Mueller Industries Inc.’s (MLI) performance last week, which was -4.04%.

On April 04, 2023, Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) opened at $74.14, lower -6.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.745 and dropped to $68.945 before settling in for the closing price of $74.21. Price fluctuations for MLI have ranged from $50.05 to $76.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 11.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.10% at the time writing. With a float of $55.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5137 employees.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Metal Fabrication industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mueller Industries Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 309,099. In this transaction Chairman of the Board & CEO of this company sold 4,112 shares at a rate of $75.17, taking the stock ownership to the 599,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 507 for $75.00, making the entire transaction worth $38,025. This insider now owns 603,671 shares in total.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.18) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 55.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI)

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Industries Inc.’s (MLI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.24 in the near term. At $76.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.29. The third support level lies at $61.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) Key Stats

There are currently 56,986K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,982 M according to its annual income of 658,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 877,580 K and its income totaled 138,910 K.