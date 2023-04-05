Investors must take note of Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) performance last week, which was 2.76%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $1.47, down -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.505 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has traded in a range of $0.39-$2.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.60%. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3497 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.96, operating margin of -25.06, and the pretax margin is -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.85 million, its volume of 1.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 59.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4636, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3316. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5200 in the near term. At $1.5500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3700.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 855.54 million has total of 392,419K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 537,340 K in contrast with the sum of -118,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 145,780 K and last quarter income was -7,580 K.