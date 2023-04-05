Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) posted a 4.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $230.90, soaring 0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $232.00 and dropped to $230.25 before settling in for the closing price of $230.49. Within the past 52 weeks, LH’s price has moved between $200.32 and $280.72.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.70%. With a float of $88.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.73, operating margin of +14.31, and the pretax margin is +10.64.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 879,982. In this transaction EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab of this company sold 3,897 shares at a rate of $225.81, taking the stock ownership to the 6,687 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CEO, Covance Drug Development sold 8,000 for $250.58, making the entire transaction worth $2,004,675. This insider now owns 9,069 shares in total.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.67) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.64% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Trading Performance Indicators

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.84, a number that is poised to hit 4.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Looking closely at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.46.

During the past 100 days, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (LH) raw stochastic average was set at 39.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $236.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $235.09. However, in the short run, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $231.66. Second resistance stands at $232.71. The third major resistance level sits at $233.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $229.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $229.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $228.16.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.99 billion based on 88,501K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,877 M and income totals 1,279 M. The company made 3,674 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 76,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.