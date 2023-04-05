Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) average volume reaches $1.42M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 04, 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) opened at $104.46, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.50 and dropped to $102.30 before settling in for the closing price of $104.22. Price fluctuations for LW have ranged from $59.40 to $104.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.30% at the time writing. With a float of $139.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.00 million.

The firm has a total of 8000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 97,493. In this transaction VP AND CONTROLLER of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $97.49, taking the stock ownership to the 6,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 11,934 for $98.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,180,273. This insider now owns 74,351 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.50% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW], we can find that recorded value of 1.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 94.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.66. The third major resistance level sits at $106.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.22.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

There are currently 143,871K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,099 M according to its annual income of 200,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,277 M and its income totaled 103,100 K.