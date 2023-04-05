Last month’s performance of -17.86% for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is certainly impressive

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $45.26, down -1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.95 and dropped to $44.68 before settling in for the closing price of $45.78. Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has traded in a range of $36.03-$77.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 70.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 146.60%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2399 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.95, operating margin of +66.05, and the pretax margin is +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $6.87) by -$2.69. This company achieved a net margin of +40.36 while generating a return on equity of 53.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.12, a number that is poised to hit 4.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 38.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.83 in the near term. At $46.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.98. The third support level lies at $43.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.35 billion has total of 74,507K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,608 M in contrast with the sum of 1,860 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 864,250 K and last quarter income was 372,890 K.