Last month’s performance of -20.39% for Titan International Inc. (TWI) is certainly impressive

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.55, plunging -4.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.55 and dropped to $9.93 before settling in for the closing price of $10.60. Within the past 52 weeks, TWI’s price has moved between $10.11 and $19.81.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 249.90%. With a float of $58.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.63, operating margin of +9.49, and the pretax margin is +9.33.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Titan International Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 604,080. In this transaction Secretary and General Counsel of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $15.10, taking the stock ownership to the 113,785 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $15.44, making the entire transaction worth $3,087,060. This insider now owns 592,968 shares in total.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.13 while generating a return on equity of 57.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 249.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Titan International Inc. (TWI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Titan International Inc.’s (TWI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.46 in the near term. At $10.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.58. The third support level lies at $9.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 635.62 million based on 62,873K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,169 M and income totals 176,300 K. The company made 509,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 42,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.