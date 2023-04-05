Last month’s performance of -3.05% for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is certainly impressive

On April 04, 2023, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) opened at $13.44, lower -0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.50 and dropped to $13.24 before settling in for the closing price of $13.47. Price fluctuations for GBDC have ranged from $11.94 to $15.58 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 23.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.60% at the time writing. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 725 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.27, operating margin of +68.96, and the pretax margin is +37.87.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

The latest stats from [Golub Capital BDC Inc., GBDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.63. The third major resistance level sits at $13.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.11. The third support level lies at $12.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

There are currently 170,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 387,800 K according to its annual income of 153,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 136,880 K and its income totaled 25,580 K.