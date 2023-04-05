Last month’s performance of 3.87% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is certainly impressive

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.03, plunging -2.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.04 and dropped to $21.00 before settling in for the closing price of $22.51. Within the past 52 weeks, CORT’s price has moved between $17.19 and $30.14.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 20.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.10%. With a float of $95.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 299 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.66, operating margin of +28.03, and the pretax margin is +28.91.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 15,800. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 625 shares at a rate of $25.28, taking the stock ownership to the 56,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 186 for $26.03, making the entire transaction worth $4,842. This insider now owns 21,143 shares in total.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +25.20 while generating a return on equity of 23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Trading Performance Indicators

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

The latest stats from [Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, CORT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (CORT) raw stochastic average was set at 43.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.06. The third major resistance level sits at $25.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.98. The third support level lies at $18.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.37 billion based on 107,899K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 401,860 K and income totals 101,420 K. The company made 103,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.