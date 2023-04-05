Last month’s performance of -8.12% for ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is certainly impressive

On April 04, 2023, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) opened at $15.91, lower -1.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.91 and dropped to $15.595 before settling in for the closing price of $15.90. Price fluctuations for ZIP have ranged from $13.68 to $25.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.70% at the time writing. With a float of $52.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.54 million.

In an organization with 1400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZipRecruiter Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 177,343. In this transaction EVP & Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 11,816 shares at a rate of $15.01, taking the stock ownership to the 161,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 7,841 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $117,635. This insider now owns 242,076 shares in total.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 19.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.28. However, in the short run, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.89. Second resistance stands at $16.06. The third major resistance level sits at $16.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.43. The third support level lies at $15.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

There are currently 105,009K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 904,650 K according to its annual income of 61,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 210,480 K and its income totaled 19,410 K.