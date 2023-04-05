Search
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) to new highs

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.22, plunging -1.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.255 and dropped to $7.92 before settling in for the closing price of $8.19. Within the past 52 weeks, AGRO’s price has moved between $6.95 and $13.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.60%. With a float of $108.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.11, operating margin of -5.21, and the pretax margin is +10.76.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 64.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47 and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Looking closely at Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 56.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.23. However, in the short run, Adecoagro S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.23. Second resistance stands at $8.41. The third major resistance level sits at $8.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.56.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 881.72 million based on 111,382K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,348 M and income totals 108,140 K. The company made 371,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.

