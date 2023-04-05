Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Evergy Inc. (EVRG) to new highs

On April 04, 2023, Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) opened at $60.35, higher 0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.06 and dropped to $60.12 before settling in for the closing price of $60.45. Price fluctuations for EVRG have ranged from $54.12 to $73.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $229.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.90 million.

The firm has a total of 4512 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evergy Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 1,345,689. In this transaction EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 22,500 shares at a rate of $59.81, taking the stock ownership to the 32,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $70.01, making the entire transaction worth $28,003. This insider now owns 480 shares in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.88) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.43% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evergy Inc. (EVRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Evergy Inc., EVRG], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Evergy Inc.’s (EVRG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.57. The third major resistance level sits at $62.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.27.

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) Key Stats

There are currently 229,583K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,859 M according to its annual income of 752,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,280 M and its income totaled 7,500 K.