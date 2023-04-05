Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) to new highs

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $241.60, down -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $242.00 and dropped to $237.02 before settling in for the closing price of $241.66. Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has traded in a range of $166.49-$242.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 14.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.80%. With a float of $109.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +9.89.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Tractor Supply Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 403,867. In this transaction EVP Chief HR Officer of this company sold 1,700 shares at a rate of $237.57, taking the stock ownership to the 8,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s SVP General Counsel sold 2,325 for $239.06, making the entire transaction worth $555,811. This insider now owns 1,787 shares in total.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.35) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 53.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.61% during the next five years compared to 23.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 148.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.71, a number that is poised to hit 3.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Looking closely at Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.53.

During the past 100 days, Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.00. However, in the short run, Tractor Supply Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $242.05. Second resistance stands at $244.52. The third major resistance level sits at $247.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $237.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $234.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $232.09.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.81 billion has total of 109,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,205 M in contrast with the sum of 1,089 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,006 M and last quarter income was 270,870 K.