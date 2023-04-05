LKQ (LKQ Corporation) dropped -1.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On April 04, 2023, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) opened at $56.85, lower -1.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.88 and dropped to $55.29 before settling in for the closing price of $56.70. Price fluctuations for LKQ have ranged from $43.37 to $59.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.30% at the time writing. With a float of $265.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45000 employees.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 11,714,953. In this transaction Director of this company sold 202,751 shares at a rate of $57.78, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 425,000 for $57.83, making the entire transaction worth $24,577,750. This insider now owns 202,751 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.96) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LKQ Corporation (LKQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Looking closely at LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 49.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.62. However, in the short run, LKQ Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.65. Second resistance stands at $57.56. The third major resistance level sits at $58.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.47.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

There are currently 267,290K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,794 M according to its annual income of 1,149 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,001 M and its income totaled 194,000 K.