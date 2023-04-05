Search
admin
admin

Magna International Inc. (MGA) last year’s performance of -18.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Top Picks

On April 04, 2023, Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) opened at $53.55, lower -2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.64 and dropped to $52.13 before settling in for the closing price of $53.51. Price fluctuations for MGA have ranged from $45.58 to $68.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.30% at the time writing. With a float of $285.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 168000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.47, operating margin of +4.09, and the pretax margin is +2.08.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to -18.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Magna International Inc. (MGA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Looking closely at Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.35. However, in the short run, Magna International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.24. Second resistance stands at $54.20. The third major resistance level sits at $54.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.22.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

There are currently 286,081K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,840 M according to its annual income of 592,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,568 M and its income totaled 95,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 212,020 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) stock priced at $22.76, down -3.02% from the previous...
Read more

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) is expecting -20.21% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
Arhaus Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $7.84, down -4.34% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.14%

Sana Meer -
Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.67, plunging -7.69% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.