MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) 20 Days SMA touches 13.55%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) stock priced at $4.77, up 3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.07 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.79. MXCT’s price has ranged from $3.36 to $7.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 25.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.10%. With a float of $98.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 125 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.77, operating margin of -61.64, and the pretax margin is -53.25.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of MaxCyte Inc. is 1.24%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 37,574. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,470 shares at a rate of $5.03, taking the stock ownership to the 333,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s EVP, Global Sales & Marketing sold 7,266 for $5.03, making the entire transaction worth $36,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.25 while generating a return on equity of -9.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MaxCyte Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

Looking closely at MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, MaxCyte Inc.’s (MXCT) raw stochastic average was set at 29.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. However, in the short run, MaxCyte Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.12. Second resistance stands at $5.30. The third major resistance level sits at $5.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.32.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 483.42 million, the company has a total of 102,846K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 44,260 K while annual income is -23,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,420 K while its latest quarter income was -4,810 K.