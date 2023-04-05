McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) kicked off at the price of $9.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) stock priced at $8.89, up 3.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.30 and dropped to $8.735 before settling in for the closing price of $8.88. MUX’s price has ranged from $2.81 to $8.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.10%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 520 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -88.95, and the pretax margin is -72.71.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -73.43 while generating a return on equity of -23.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are McEwen Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Looking closely at McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. However, in the short run, McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.39. Second resistance stands at $9.63. The third major resistance level sits at $9.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.26.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 444.23 million, the company has a total of 47,428K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,420 K while annual income is -81,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,240 K while its latest quarter income was -38,770 K.