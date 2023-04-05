Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) with a beta value of 0.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

April 03, 2023, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) trading session started at the price of $0.1741, that was -8.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1798 and dropped to $0.1531 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. A 52-week range for MOBQ has been $0.17 – $2.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 61.00%. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.87, operating margin of -482.28, and the pretax margin is -685.97.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -685.97 while generating a return on equity of -631.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Looking closely at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3453, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9935. However, in the short run, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1788. Second resistance stands at $0.1926. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2055. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1521, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1392. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1254.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

There are 9,834K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.66 million. As of now, sales total 2,670 K while income totals -34,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 900 K while its last quarter net income were -2,280 K.