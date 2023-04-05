MP Materials Corp. (MP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 527,510 K

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.05, plunging -2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.2382 and dropped to $27.05 before settling in for the closing price of $28.04. Within the past 52 weeks, MP’s price has moved between $23.50 and $59.58.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 113.30%. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 486 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.76, operating margin of +62.14, and the pretax margin is +64.67.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,698,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,702 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,120,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 53,702 for $31.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,698,057. This insider now owns 1,120,014 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 281.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 28.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.00 in the near term. At $28.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.63.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.75 billion based on 177,618K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 527,510 K and income totals 289,000 K. The company made 93,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 67,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.