MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,692 M

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) stock priced at $88.00, down -0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.97 and dropped to $83.04 before settling in for the closing price of $84.38. MSM’s price has ranged from $71.32 to $90.04 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.80%. With a float of $45.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.89 million.

In an organization with 6765 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.21, operating margin of +12.87, and the pretax margin is +12.22.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 77,880. In this transaction EVP, Chief Supply Chain of this company sold 885 shares at a rate of $88.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s EVP, Chief Supply Chain sold 23,918 for $89.92, making the entire transaction worth $2,150,605. This insider now owns 5,823 shares in total.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.20 while generating a return on equity of 27.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.12% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s (MSM) raw stochastic average was set at 51.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.79. However, in the short run, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.39. Second resistance stands at $91.15. The third major resistance level sits at $93.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.53.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.60 billion, the company has a total of 55,874K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,692 M while annual income is 339,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 957,750 K while its latest quarter income was 81,310 K.