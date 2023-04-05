Search
Steve Mayer
NEGG (Newegg Commerce Inc.) climbed 3.15 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Markets

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) stock priced at $1.27, up 3.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. NEGG’s price has ranged from $1.16 to $9.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 183.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 108.80%. With a float of $19.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $374.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2205 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.25, operating margin of +1.48, and the pretax margin is +1.59.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Newegg Commerce Inc. is 52.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +1.53 while generating a return on equity of 36.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Newegg Commerce Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.05 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Newegg Commerce Inc.’s (NEGG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5384, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3563. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3900 in the near term. At $1.4700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0900.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 484.31 million, the company has a total of 375,266K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,376 M while annual income is 36,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 349,158 K while its latest quarter income was -8,488 K.

Trading Directions

