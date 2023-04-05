No matter how cynical the overall market is Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.65%

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $67.86, plunging -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.045 and dropped to $67.22 before settling in for the closing price of $67.86. Within the past 52 weeks, ADC’s price has moved between $63.34 and $80.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 31.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.40%. With a float of $87.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.55 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +50.50, and the pretax margin is +37.02.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 79,592. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 4,898 shares at a rate of $16.25, taking the stock ownership to the 4,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Director bought 11,000 for $71.38, making the entire transaction worth $785,180. This insider now owns 268,816 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.38 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.01% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 100.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.73. However, in the short run, Agree Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.06. Second resistance stands at $68.47. The third major resistance level sits at $68.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.41.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.00 billion based on 90,253K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 429,810 K and income totals 152,440 K. The company made 116,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.