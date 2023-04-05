No matter how cynical the overall market is, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) performance over the last week is recorded 3.67%

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) stock priced at $18.00, down -3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.1986 and dropped to $17.00 before settling in for the closing price of $17.84. AESI’s price has ranged from $15.06 to $17.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

With a float of $17.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 371 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.87, operating margin of +48.06, and the pretax margin is +45.34.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 5,040,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 280,000 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 280,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s insider bought 11,500 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $207,000. This insider now owns 30,528 shares in total.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +44.95 while generating a return on equity of 51.06.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.80

Technical Analysis of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI)

Looking closely at Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

However, in the short run, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.95. Second resistance stands at $18.67. The third major resistance level sits at $19.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.55.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 979.99 million, the company has a total of 100,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 482,724 K while annual income is 217,006 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 149,865 K while its latest quarter income was 62,583 K.