No matter how cynical the overall market is Coupang Inc. (CPNG) performance over the last week is recorded 5.24%

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) stock priced at $15.81, up 0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.21 and dropped to $15.62 before settling in for the closing price of $16.00. CPNG’s price has ranged from $8.98 to $21.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 53.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 95.20%. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.88, operating margin of -0.54, and the pretax margin is -0.45.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,652,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $18.26, taking the stock ownership to the 70,651,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000,000 for $18.50, making the entire transaction worth $647,500,000. This insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coupang Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) saw its 5-day average volume 6.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.31 in the near term. At $16.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.13.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.98 billion, the company has a total of 1,774,244K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,583 M while annual income is -92,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,327 M while its latest quarter income was 102,060 K.