No matter how cynical the overall market is, EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.83%

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) stock priced at $18.84, down -2.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.85 and dropped to $18.045 before settling in for the closing price of $18.81. ESMT’s price has ranged from $15.01 to $22.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 319.80%. With a float of $153.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.68 million.

The firm has a total of 971 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.25, operating margin of +5.42, and the pretax margin is +6.38.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of EngageSmart Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 528,640. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 28,000 shares at a rate of $18.88, taking the stock ownership to the 879,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,000 for $18.88, making the entire transaction worth $264,320. This insider now owns 866,925 shares in total.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.78 while generating a return on equity of 2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 319.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EngageSmart Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EngageSmart Inc., ESMT], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, EngageSmart Inc.’s (ESMT) raw stochastic average was set at 47.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.19. The third major resistance level sits at $19.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.12.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.96 billion, the company has a total of 166,189K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 303,920 K while annual income is 20,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 83,900 K while its latest quarter income was 4,890 K.