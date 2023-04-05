No matter how cynical the overall market is, Loews Corporation (L) performance over the last week is recorded 0.59%

On April 04, 2023, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) opened at $57.77, lower -2.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.79 and dropped to $55.85 before settling in for the closing price of $57.59. Price fluctuations for L have ranged from $49.36 to $68.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.40% at the time writing. With a float of $198.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12050 employees.

Loews Corporation (L) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 38,125. In this transaction Director of this company sold 625 shares at a rate of $61.00, taking the stock ownership to the 19,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 625 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $38,125. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +7.21 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Loews Corporation (L). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.16

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Looking closely at Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 32.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.10. However, in the short run, Loews Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.38. Second resistance stands at $58.56. The third major resistance level sits at $59.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.50.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

There are currently 230,876K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,044 M according to its annual income of 1,012 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,793 M and its income totaled 364,000 K.