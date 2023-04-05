No matter how cynical the overall market is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.21%

On April 04, 2023, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) opened at $210.09, lower -1.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $210.375 and dropped to $204.00 before settling in for the closing price of $208.78. Price fluctuations for NSC have ranged from $196.33 to $276.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.50% at the time writing. With a float of $227.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19300 employees.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 448,320. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $224.16, taking the stock ownership to the 32,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Director sold 21,272 for $245.76, making the entire transaction worth $5,227,765. This insider now owns 1,001 shares in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.44) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.98% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.88, a number that is poised to hit 3.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.87.

During the past 100 days, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $224.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $235.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $208.93 in the near term. At $212.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $215.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $202.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $200.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.18.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Key Stats

There are currently 247,949K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,745 M according to its annual income of 3,270 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,237 M and its income totaled 790,000 K.