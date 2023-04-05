No matter how cynical the overall market is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) performance over the last week is recorded 1.78%

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) stock priced at $35.15, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.28 and dropped to $34.57 before settling in for the closing price of $35.26. SFM’s price has ranged from $22.56 to $35.67 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 6.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.80%. With a float of $102.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.73 million.

In an organization with 31000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 21,359. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 642 shares at a rate of $33.27, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Store Operations Officer sold 40,452 for $32.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,317,056. This insider now owns 8,241 shares in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.84% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) raw stochastic average was set at 86.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.42. However, in the short run, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.26. Second resistance stands at $35.63. The third major resistance level sits at $35.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.54 billion, the company has a total of 103,068K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,404 M while annual income is 261,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,577 M while its latest quarter income was 45,120 K.