No matter how cynical the overall market is Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) performance over the last week is recorded -4.35%

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $38.99, plunging -2.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.99 and dropped to $37.02 before settling in for the closing price of $38.58. Within the past 52 weeks, WBS’s price has moved between $36.49 and $56.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 20.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.90%. With a float of $172.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4065 workers is very important to gauge.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Webster Financial Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 947,039. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $47.35, taking the stock ownership to the 132,910 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 for $46.43, making the entire transaction worth $371,447. This insider now owns 152,910 shares in total.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.66) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.68 while generating a return on equity of 11.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

The latest stats from [Webster Financial Corporation, WBS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.3 million was inferior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.83. The third major resistance level sits at $40.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.75.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.49 billion based on 174,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,726 M and income totals 644,280 K. The company made 845,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 244,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.