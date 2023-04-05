Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) volume exceeds 6.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) stock priced at $2.59, down -68.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.51. NOGN’s price has ranged from $2.56 to $230.20 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $16.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.69 million.

In an organization with 287 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.44, operating margin of -42.43, and the pretax margin is -56.64.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Nogin Inc. is 25.20%, while institutional ownership is 19.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,947. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,300 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 11,161,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Co-CEO & President bought 8,800 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $8,252. This insider now owns 172,632 shares in total.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -55.81 while generating a return on equity of -70.28.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nogin Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nogin Inc. (NOGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Nogin Inc.’s (NOGN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 664.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 291.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.88. However, in the short run, Nogin Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.45. Second resistance stands at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.25.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.28 million, the company has a total of 3,335K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 94,470 K while annual income is -52,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,500 K while its latest quarter income was -22,090 K.

