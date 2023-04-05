NovoCure Limited (NVCR) 20 Days SMA touches -2.09%: The odds favor the bear

On April 04, 2023, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) opened at $60.40, higher 1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.23 and dropped to $59.30 before settling in for the closing price of $60.18. Price fluctuations for NVCR have ranged from $56.06 to $120.03 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 24.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.70% at the time writing. With a float of $103.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1320 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.76, operating margin of -16.53, and the pretax margin is -15.22.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NovoCure Limited is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 625,205. In this transaction President, CNS Cancers US of this company sold 8,318 shares at a rate of $75.16, taking the stock ownership to the 54,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,635 for $76.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,952,346. This insider now owns 209,753 shares in total.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -17.20 while generating a return on equity of -21.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NovoCure Limited (NVCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 664.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

Looking closely at NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, NovoCure Limited’s (NVCR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.12. However, in the short run, NovoCure Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.84. Second resistance stands at $62.50. The third major resistance level sits at $63.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.98.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) Key Stats

There are currently 105,455K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 537,840 K according to its annual income of -92,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 128,430 K and its income totaled -37,300 K.