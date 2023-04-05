Now that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s volume has hit 0.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $52.65, down -0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.675 and dropped to $51.92 before settling in for the closing price of $52.65. Over the past 52 weeks, FR has traded in a range of $42.91-$65.92.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.20%. With a float of $131.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

In an organization with 157 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.92, operating margin of +39.63, and the pretax margin is +75.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +66.45 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) raw stochastic average was set at 62.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.03. However, in the short run, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.66. Second resistance stands at $53.04. The third major resistance level sits at $53.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.76 billion has total of 132,211K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 539,930 K in contrast with the sum of 359,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 144,610 K and last quarter income was 82,000 K.