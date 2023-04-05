Now that Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s volume has hit 2.07 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.31, plunging -2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.38 and dropped to $6.99 before settling in for the closing price of $7.28. Within the past 52 weeks, PDM’s price has moved between $6.35 and $17.26.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -102.50%. With a float of $122.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.42 million.

In an organization with 149 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.11, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +29.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 501,473. In this transaction Director of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 197,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $70,544. This insider now owns 45,762 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +29.99 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.84 million. That was better than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.64. However, in the short run, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.31. Second resistance stands at $7.54. The third major resistance level sits at $7.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.53.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 851.44 million based on 123,643K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 563,770 K and income totals 146,830 K. The company made 147,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 75,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.