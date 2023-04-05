Now that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s volume has hit 0.62 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 04, 2023, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) opened at $6.28, lower -7.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.28 and dropped to $5.73 before settling in for the closing price of $6.28. Price fluctuations for RYAM have ranged from $2.43 to $9.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.20% at the time writing. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.17, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is -1.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 37,754. In this transaction CAO & SVP, Human Resources of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.55, taking the stock ownership to the 121,888 shares.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -3.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.17 in the near term. At $6.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

There are currently 64,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 368.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,717 M according to its annual income of -14,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 499,980 K and its income totaled 3,590 K.