Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.61 million

On April 04, 2023, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) opened at $38.42,. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.7162 and dropped to $38.235 before settling in for the closing price of $38.42. Price fluctuations for OTEX have ranged from $24.91 to $43.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.60% at the time writing. With a float of $265.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.86, operating margin of +19.81, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Open Text Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +11.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.70% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Open Text Corporation (OTEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Looking closely at Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Open Text Corporation’s (OTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.05. However, in the short run, Open Text Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.68. Second resistance stands at $38.94. The third major resistance level sits at $39.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.72.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Key Stats

There are currently 270,464K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,494 M according to its annual income of 397,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 897,440 K and its income totaled 258,490 K.