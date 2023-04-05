Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) 20 Days SMA touches 6.46%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $1.36, down -2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.3509 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Over the past 52 weeks, PRDS has traded in a range of $0.75-$8.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -169.20%. With a float of $52.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 57 employees.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Pardes Biosciences Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 24,990. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 21,000 shares at a rate of $1.19, taking the stock ownership to the 21,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500 for $1.09, making the entire transaction worth $13,625. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by $0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -43.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s (PRDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

Looking closely at Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s (PRDS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5427, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0438. However, in the short run, Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4497. Second resistance stands at $1.4994. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5488. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3506, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3012. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2515.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 80.50 million has total of 61,717K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -96,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,222 K.

