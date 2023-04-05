Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) 20 Days SMA touches -7.85%: The odds favor the bear

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $26.46, down -4.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.545 and dropped to $24.51 before settling in for the closing price of $26.48. Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has traded in a range of $3.96-$36.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.20%. With a float of $45.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.99, operating margin of -1313.37, and the pretax margin is -1273.32.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 77,066. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of this company sold 2,877 shares at a rate of $26.79, taking the stock ownership to the 50,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s President and CEO sold 35,339 for $26.52, making the entire transaction worth $937,222. This insider now owns 274,753 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.74) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -1273.32 while generating a return on equity of -48.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 153.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Looking closely at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.15. However, in the short run, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.43. Second resistance stands at $27.51. The third major resistance level sits at $28.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.36.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.49 billion has total of 58,940K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,690 K in contrast with the sum of -123,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,970 K and last quarter income was -35,060 K.