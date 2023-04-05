POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) average volume reaches $214.25K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 04, 2023, POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) trading session started at the price of $69.91, that was -7.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.96 and dropped to $67.81 before settling in for the closing price of $73.82. A 52-week range for PKX has been $36.53 – $74.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -53.80%. With a float of $303.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.40 million.

The firm has a total of 36619 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of +5.71, and the pretax margin is +3.94.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward POSCO Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of POSCO Holdings Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.71 while generating a return on equity of 6.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.30% during the next five years compared to 2.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 869.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.68

Technical Analysis of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [POSCO Holdings Inc., PKX], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, POSCO Holdings Inc.’s (PKX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.75. The third major resistance level sits at $71.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.08.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) Key Stats

There are 302,502K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.47 billion. As of now, sales total 59,325 M while income totals 2,201 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,185 M while its last quarter net income were 543,170 K.