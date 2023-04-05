Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) last year’s performance of -13.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) on April 04, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.00, plunging -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.295 and dropped to $58.945 before settling in for the closing price of $60.89. Within the past 52 weeks, PB’s price has moved between $58.25 and $78.76.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.20%. With a float of $87.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.29 million.

The firm has a total of 3633 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 61,500. In this transaction Chairman of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $61.50, taking the stock ownership to the 203,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chairman bought 1,000 for $62.90, making the entire transaction worth $62,900. This insider now owns 202,891 shares in total.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.49) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.12% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Trading Performance Indicators

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prosperity Bancshares Inc., PB], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s (PB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.52. The third major resistance level sits at $63.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.69.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.44 billion based on 91,309K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,240 M and income totals 524,520 K. The company made 346,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 137,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.