Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,417 M

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) stock priced at $166.35, down -1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.89 and dropped to $161.89 before settling in for the closing price of $165.79. PWR’s price has ranged from $106.33 to $168.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.70%. With a float of $141.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.21 million.

In an organization with 47300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +5.59, and the pretax margin is +4.12.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 644,235. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 3,956 shares at a rate of $162.85, taking the stock ownership to the 46,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 23,214 for $163.68, making the entire transaction worth $3,799,652. This insider now owns 50,367 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.04% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanta Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.06.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.27. However, in the short run, Quanta Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $165.73. Second resistance stands at $168.81. The third major resistance level sits at $170.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.73.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.41 billion, the company has a total of 144,001K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,074 M while annual income is 491,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,417 M while its latest quarter income was 162,570 K.