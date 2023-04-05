Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On April 04, 2023, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) opened at $1.81, higher 1.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Price fluctuations for QNCX have ranged from $0.54 to $6.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.00% at the time writing. With a float of $27.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quince Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 1,834. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer & VP of this company sold 1,871 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 27,440 shares.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.30% during the next five years compared to -26.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61

Technical Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

The latest stats from [Quince Therapeutics Inc., QNCX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was inferior to 2.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s (QNCX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 220.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0763, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2997. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0033. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5367.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Key Stats

There are currently 36,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 64.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -51,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,534 K.