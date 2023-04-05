Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.74 cents.

Company News

On April 04, 2023, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) opened at $10.79, lower -1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.955 and dropped to $10.52 before settling in for the closing price of $10.75. Price fluctuations for COGT have ranged from $3.79 to $18.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.90% at the time writing. With a float of $69.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 138 workers is very important to gauge.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 9,900,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,200,000 shares at a rate of $8.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,472,124 shares.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.52) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)

The latest stats from [Cogent Biosciences Inc., COGT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was inferior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s (COGT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.12. The third major resistance level sits at $11.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.25. The third support level lies at $9.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) Key Stats

There are currently 69,947K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 715.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -140,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -39,618 K.

