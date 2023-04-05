Recent developments with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.30 cents.

A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) stock priced at $69.42, up 0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.64 and dropped to $68.03 before settling in for the closing price of $69.31. LYV’s price has ranged from $64.25 to $117.18 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 120.90%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.87 million.

In an organization with 12800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.34, operating margin of +4.20, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,006,867. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,740 shares at a rate of $73.28, taking the stock ownership to the 13,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $74.41, making the entire transaction worth $5,804,024. This insider now owns 3,799,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.22. However, in the short run, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.01. Second resistance stands at $70.63. The third major resistance level sits at $71.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.41. The third support level lies at $66.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.89 billion, the company has a total of 231,591K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,681 M while annual income is 149,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,291 M while its latest quarter income was -323,040 K.