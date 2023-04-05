REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) kicked off at the price of $0.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

April 04, 2023, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) trading session started at the price of $0.34, that was 15.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.3203 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. A 52-week range for REE has been $0.27 – $2.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.90%. With a float of $202.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 291 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward REE Automotive Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 29.15%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -50.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4216, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7426. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3999 in the near term. At $0.4198, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4596. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3402, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3004. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2805.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

There are 323,989K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 124.02 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -107,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -27,259 K.