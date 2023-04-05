Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) kicked off at the price of $0.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

April 04, 2023, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) trading session started at the price of $0.34, that was 15.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.3203 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. A 52-week range for REE has been $0.27 – $2.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.90%. With a float of $202.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 291 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward REE Automotive Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 29.15%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -50.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4216, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7426. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3999 in the near term. At $0.4198, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4596. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3402, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3004. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2805.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

There are 323,989K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 124.02 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -107,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -27,259 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) plunged -1.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
On April 04, 2023, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) opened at $1.26, lower -1.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.68 million

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 04, 2023, with Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock priced at $2.92, down -0.34% from the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 18.71% for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO) kicked off on April 04, 2023, at the price of $37.07, down -0.16% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.